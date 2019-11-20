UofL president squashes concerns over $50 million loan for hospital acquisitions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi was in answered lawmakers' questions about the acquisition of Jewish Hospital and Kentucky One Health in Frankfort Monday.
As part of the deal, UofL is asking for a $50 million loan from the state, and some lawmakers expressed concerns about the cost.
However, Bendapudi said if UofL didn’t purchase Jewish Hospital it would have closed.
“Without any hyperbole, I can assure you that the closure of Jewish Hospital would have been catastrophic,” Bendapudi said. “Truly catastrophic.”
The acquisition also includes Frazier Rehab, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and Our Lady of Peace.
