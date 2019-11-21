Big second half and Green key 79-54 IU win over Princeton

(WAVE) - Indiana outscored Princeton (0-4) 44-23 in the second half and got 16 points from Devonte Green in a 79-54 win over the Tigers.
Butler transfer Joey Brunk scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
The Hoosiers led just 35-31 at the half.
“Second half we were much better, our offensive execution and not turning the ball over, getting a shot almost every time down was really good,” IU head coach Archie Miller said.
Green played for the first time on Saturday night against Troy.
“Definitely felt a lot more comfortable,” Green said. “I’ve been out for awhile, but it feels good to be back.” He has battled a sore hamstring.
The Hoosiers are 5-0 and are back in action on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. hosting Louisiana Tech (3-1).
