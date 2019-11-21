Business leaders inducted in Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four successful business leaders were inducted into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Wednesday night at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.
The event included the posthumous induction of Debbie Scopecchio, a Louisville advertising executive who grew a three-employee company into Kentucky's largest advertising agency.
Dudley Webb of The Webb Companies, Kentucky's biggest commercial real estate firm, was also inducted.
“I was surprised to say the least,” Webb said, “I’m deeply honored. It’s great to be recognized. Great to be appreciated, but I owe it to so many other people, our supporters through the years, the great projects we’ve been involved with.”
Nate Morris of Morris Industries and Michael Davis of Appriss were also honored Wednesday.
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame has been honoring business owners since 2010.
Click here to read about the inductees.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.