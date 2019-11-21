Demolition begins on former Clarksville motel

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The America’s Best Inn and Suites is now being torn down.
WAVE 3 News followed this story over the summer when the motel closed leaving dozens of Southern Indiana families to find new places to stay with just 30 days notice.
Thanks to help from non-profits and donations, which included $30,000 from the city of Clarksville, everyone staying at the motel had somewhere to go.
The site on Eastern Boulevard is being redeveloped into a sports complex.
