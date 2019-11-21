Doorbell cameras show car full of people driving around looking for unlocked cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car full of people making stops in several Louisville neighborhoods has residents a little nervous.
Those in the car appear to be trying to take advantage of those who’ve left their car doors unlocked.
It was captured on multiple doorbell video cameras overnight. Spreading the word on social media, neighbors near Worthington Hills are on high alert.
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a car was seen stopping in a cul-de-sac and someone running car to car unsuccessfully trying to get inside.
Neighbors said they believe the same car went to Kiawah Court next.
David and Valerie Cortez’s doorbell camera captured someone rummaging through Valerie’s car around 20 minutes later.
“I just couldn’t believe that it happened that way,” Valerie said. “It shows in the video very clearly, this car popping up in the middle of the night, four guys jumping out of the car, one hits each house and then he opens my car.”
While nothing was taken, Valerie said it feels like a violation.
“The fact that somebody did this and there was four people and it keeps happening to so many neighbors around the neighborhood, something needs to be done about that,” Valerie said.
In neighboring Oldham County, police just launched the Community Camera Program. It’s a voluntary database of residents who are willing to share their private surveillance footage with police if it’ll help solve a crime.
“This is really a 21st-century version of block watch,” Maj. Neil Johnson said. “Instead of people watching, we have cameras watching now.”
While the cameras are great for watching and warning others, they don’t seem to be deterring the criminals.
Even if it’s a small package theft or attempted break-in, police still want you to report it, not just share it online.
