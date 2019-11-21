FORECAST: Afternoon showers lead to drier but cloudy evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Afternoon wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning and afternoon showers give way to a drier evening. Rainfall totals will be light; less than a tenth of an inch expected. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s. Winds gust from the south between 20 to 30 MPH this evening.
Spotty showers continue tonight as the front moves through. Rain chances increase late tonight and early Friday morning.
Widespread rain is expected early Friday morning before a respite during the afternoon. Friday's warmest temperatures will be in the early morning before we hover in the 40 for the rest of the day.
Spotty showers linger into Friday evening as temperatures fall into the 30s overnight.
