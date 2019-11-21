FORECAST: Cloudy, windy with spotty showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Afternoon wind gusts around 30 mph expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds give way to spotty showers during late Thursday morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light; less than a tenth of an inch expected.
Afternoon highs will top out near 60 degrees. Winds gust from the south between 20 to 30 MPH this evening.
Spotty showers continue tonight as the front moves through.
As rain and clouds remain in the forecast on Friday, highs will be limited to the upper 40s. Widespread rain is expected early Friday morning before a brief respite during the afternoon. Spotty showers linger into Friday evening as temperatures fall into the 30s overnight.
