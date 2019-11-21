FORECAST: There’s much more rain in the forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Afternoon/Evening wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will remain in the forecast this evening with wind gusts from the south between 20 to 30 MPH as the front moves through.
A return to higher rain chances will occur overnight and early Friday. Rainfall early Friday will taper off by mid to late morning with some dry time Friday afternoon. Temperatures falling back into the 40s Friday afternoon can be expected.
We'll see temperatures continue to drop Friday night into the upper 30s as an area of low pressure moves up from the south. This will bring a round of steady rain to much of Kentucky and southern Indiana into early Saturday.
This rain chance will linger into Saturday afternoon. Some of the rain may begin as a mix in areas north and east. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 40s.
Rainfall totals will likely range between a half and one inch by late Saturday.
