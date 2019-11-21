Groundbreaking held for John Schnatter Stadium

By Charles Gazaway | November 21, 2019 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:42 PM
Markez Jordan is a senior center fielder on the Jeffersonville High School baseball team.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A stadium named for the founder of Papa John’s Pizza is coming soon to Jeffersonville High School.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the school's new baseball stadium, John H. Schnatter Stadium. Greater Clark County Schools accepted a $500,000 donation from the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation back in October.

As the plans were unveiled, the players are pumped.

"I think it's gonna take us to another level, honestly, and boost our confidence this year for sure," said Markez Jordan, a Jeff High senior center fielder. "We really look forward to this, playing on such a great field, for a great program."

The field at Schnatter Stadium will be named for Don Poole, the former jeff High baseball coach.

Renovations to the baseball stadium are expected to be complete by the beginning of next season in the Spring of 2020.

