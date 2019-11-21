How to avoid charity scams during the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The giving season is underway, but with it, comes a word of warning. Scammers may be trying to cash in on your Christmas kindness.
There are some ways you can take to make sure your money is going to those who really need it this year.
The Better Business Bureau suggests you know the exact name of any charity you donate to. You might encounter one with a similar name and cause, but that doesn’t mean it’s the one you want to give to.
Avoid on-the-spot donations, unless it’s a reputable organization like the Salvation Army. Some may pressure you to make an immediate decision, but the BBB says a responsible organization will welcome your gift at any time, even if it isn’t given at that moment.
Don’t let anyone play your emotions. Marketers have been known to exploit the emotion of the holidays, according to the BBB, so you should always double-check online. Charities the bureau says are trustworthy will voluntarily disclose any information the BBB requests and will agree to in-depth evaluations. You can find out that information with a quick internet search. To make it even easier, the BBB has a charity database you can search called Give.org.
