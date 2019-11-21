How to avoid charity scams during the holidays

Don’t let anyone play your emotions. Marketers have been known to exploit the emotion of the holidays, according to the BBB, so you should always double-check online. Charities the bureau says are trustworthy will voluntarily disclose any information the BBB requests and will agree to in-depth evaluations. You can find out that information with a quick internet search. To make it even easier, the BBB has a charity database you can search called Give.org.