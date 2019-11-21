Indiana man dies on Carnival ship after falling from deck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man died after he fell from a balcony to a deck below on a Carnival Cruise Line ship.
A Carnival spokesperson confirmed Brian Rice died on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day trip to the Caribbean.
It happened as the ship was returning to port in Miami on Nov. 15.
The Miami-Dade County medical examiner said the death was an accident.
The Daily Mail reports Rice was married with two children.
In a statement, Carnival said the company’s care team is providing support to his family.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.