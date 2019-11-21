Indiana man dies on Carnival ship after falling from deck

By Shellie Sylvestri | November 20, 2019 at 7:49 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 7:49 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man died after he fell from a balcony to a deck below on a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed Brian Rice died on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day trip to the Caribbean.

It happened as the ship was returning to port in Miami on Nov. 15.

The Miami-Dade County medical examiner said the death was an accident.

The Daily Mail reports Rice was married with two children.

In a statement, Carnival said the company’s care team is providing support to his family.

