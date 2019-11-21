Internet restored to Kentucky schools, offices after early morning outage

A widespread internet outage Wednesday morning affected Kentucky schools and KDE offices. (Source: Kentucky Department of Education)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 20, 2019 at 8:25 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 8:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Internet has been restored to schools across Kentucky after a widespread internet outage Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Kentucky Department of Education said the outage started around 6 a.m. and affected all 172 school districts, as well as KDE offices in Frankfort.

It was restored by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The spokesperson said there did not appear to be a big impact for classrooms in the state’s two largest school districts, Jefferson and Fayette counties.

