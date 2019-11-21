Kentucky Science Center & JCPS partner for immersive space science learning

The full-day curriculum allowed students to participate in a simulated mission to Mars at the Challenger Learning Center for half the day and classroom lessons at the science center for the other half of the school day. At the Challenger Center students were able to reprogram satellites, calculate and plot a course to Mars, evaluate soil analysis, and use technology to examine rocks and monitor crew health. Students will also explore exhibits at the Kentucky Science Center including Sun, Earth, Universe Exhibition, which was created by a collaboration between NASA and the National Informal STEM Education Network.