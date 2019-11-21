1 killed in crash on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 265.
The crash was reported on I-265 at the 27 miles marker around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the driver of a Lincoln MKZ was in the northbound lanes on I-265 and lost control, crashed into a cable barrier, crossed back over into traffic and hit a concrete retaining wall.
The driver of a Dodge Ram was also traveling northbound and crashed into the driver’s side of the Lincoln.
The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
