Neighborhood hopeful after Trixie’s sold at auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rambling of an auctioneer isn’t the sound people typically hear at Trixie’s on Preston Highway.
That sound signifies change.
On Thursday, the strip club was sold at auction to Alem Nuguse, who bought the 9,055 square-foot property for $475,000. With an additional 10% buyers’ premium, he’ll shell out $522,500 total for the place.
Nuguse says serious changes are in order for what was once an adults-only venue.
“A lot of things, you know," Nuguse said. "We want to get education for our society. [We want to] open a restaurant, Ethiopian restaurant. I’ll try to turn this into a community center.”
His vision is music to Remela Mills’ ears. Mills has lived on Hillwood Drive for almost 20 years, raising her kids across the highway from Trixie’s.
She says her neighborhood was no place for a strip club.
“It didn’t help as far as kids are concerned," Mills said, "and I have a grandson. He’s four, and he’d be like, 'Nana what are they doing over there?’”
George Stone agrees. He has two daughters and says though the club never bothered him, the neighborhood needs a business that families can enjoy, too.
“They no longer need stuff like that in this community," Stone said. "Something for the kids, these youths nowadays they don’t have a lot of things to do, so I think something positive for the kids will be nice.”
Though Nuguse isn’t sure exactly what he’ll build in the club’s place, he says one thing is for certain: the days of pole dancing are over.
“I’m not interested in that kind of business,” Nuguse said.
