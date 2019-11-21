Positively WAVE: Fifth grader creates unique tutoring program for younger students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After losing the race to become class president of Minors Lane Elementary, fifth grader Kadence King decided she wanted to try to go through with one of her ideas anyway. Now, her school day doesn’t start in the classroom. It starts in the first grade hallway, as part of a tutoring program for the students there that she started with the support from friends and teachers.
"Most of my classmates were the reason I was afraid to do this program at first," said Kadence, "I was going to change my mind about it, but they motivated me to not give up and to do my best just like every other thing I do for them."
Kadence and her classmates were learning about elections, and one thing she was asked do as a candidate for class president was come up with a program that could be implemented that could help others in the school.
Even though she lost, this is the route she went, and it's not just Kadence participating anymore. She's had over 30 friends and classmates fill out applications written by Kadence, telling her why they ant to participate and help out younger students in the school.
"Her enthusiasm about the program really made the other kids enthusiastic about it," said Emily Whearty, Kadence's math teacher, "and so it was really exciting for us that it wasn't a teacher that got it started. It was a student, and I think partly because of that is why the kids were so excited about it and wanted to do it so much."
The program started because Kadence saw her little brother struggling to learn. He is also a student at the school. She wanted to help people like him. It was already happening in their home.
"Seeing all these kids happy reminds me of me being happy when my big brother used to read to me," Kadence said, "so I thought reading to my little sibling would make me feel the same happiness I felt when I was smaller and a little kid."
Kadence's teachers are amazed by her passion.
"She's really ambitious, really motivated," said Brittany Bell, Kadence's homeroom teacher. "She is a leader in the classroom. All of this is no surprise to me."
Kadence said she wants to be the first female president of the United States one day.
