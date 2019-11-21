Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

ELKHART, Ind. (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old who authorities believe is in extreme danger.
Brionna Gean Grant was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart, Indiana, located 154 miles north of Indianapolis, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
Brionna is described as being 5’ 6’’ tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said she may be wearing a multi-colored face mask.
Officer said Brionna may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.