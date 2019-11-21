Upper Highlands residents concerned over more deer sightings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Upper Highlands say deer are popping up everywhere in the neighborhood this year.
Many are worried about the animals darting into traffic, eating up their gardens or potentially spreading disease.
“Just kind of roaming around like they own the place,” Honi Goldman, president of the Upper Highlands Neighborhood Association, said. “They’ll say hello to you, you know, pose for pictures, and it’s become such a problem.”
Wednesday night, Goldman and her neighbors asked the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife for advice on how to fix the problem.
“There are many homes here and they’re close,” Goldman said, “and to see that kind of wildlife wandering down the street is really kind of interesting.”
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Private Land Biologist Bryan Cobban said the deer population is climbing at a steady rate nationwide.
“Deer in Kentucky and in North America have come to really thrive in urban settings,” Cobban said.
He’s not surprised more and more deer are popping up in neighborhoods.
“They just are kind of doing their own thing, and they aren’t too worried about you as a human,” Cobban said. “They definitely don’t associate that humans drive cars and cars hit deer.”
Ben Fowler knows all too well what a deer can do to a car. Fowler was driving up I-71 towards Cincinnati last week when a deer jumped out of the woods and hit him.
“A deer jumps out of the woods, over the guardrail on to my car, no warning,” Fowler recalled. “My car - the hood rolls up on top of the windshield. I can’t see. I don’t even know. It was just an explosion out of nowhere... Everyone thinks deer are kind of cute. They think of Bambi and Disney, but these are wild animals, and they don’t really care."
If a homeowner is having problems with deer eating plants or being on property too much, Cobban recommends adding fences around the property. However, he said some properties will need taller fences to keep them out.
“Eventually, if it were safe to do so we could talk about the possibility of hunting,” Cobban said. “A lot of the deer here, with the lack of predators and lack of hunters in this neighborhood, they lost their fear of humans.”
