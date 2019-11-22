AWOL robbery suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted by Louisville Metro police for an armed robbery has also been charged with escaping from from a home release program.
Ryan Winston Bright, 28, of Louisville, was arrested in Clark County, Indiana and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections yesterday morning.
An arrest warrant says on August 2, Bright pointed a handgun at a man and robbed him of $175. The victim told police that Bright is the son of his landlord.
A second warrant charges Bright with escape for not reporting to the LMDC Day Reporting Center at 600 W. Cedar on September 10. He had been placed into the program in connection with a 2018 case for meth trafficking, evidence tampering, receiving stolen property and DUI.
