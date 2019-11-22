Cherokee Park Scenic Loop to close to car traffic once a month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you like to visit Cherokee Park, you can now enjoy the Scenic Loop without having to worry about cars blowing past you.
It begins this weekend and will be happening once a month.
The idea came from the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation.
They’ll close the Scenic Loop and its various entrances to vehicle traffic on the last Sunday of each month.
It’s between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., so park visitors can enjoy their activities without worry.
