Clarksville community reacts to sex offender arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A convicted sex offender is behind bars again in Clark County, Indiana.
On Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office charged David Blair with failure to register as a sex offender.
Deputies say Blair was reporting himself homeless, but was actually living at the Garden Court Condominiums in Clarksville, which is just next door to the First Southern Baptist Church and within 1,000 feet of Clarksville Middle School.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Convicted sex offender found living near school
Colonel Scottie Maples says the department got a tip about Blair on Wednesday and went right to work.
“We immediately went out and investigated that," Maples said. "That’s not something we’re going to take lightly. As soon as we received the tip, our sex offender officer immediately went to the address, located Mr. Blair, and placed him into custody.”
The news was shocking to Clarksville resident John Borengasser.
“I didn’t know anything like that was going on in our area," Borengasser said.
Borengasser is a minister at the First Southern Baptist Church, and says stories like Blair’s are the reasons why the church has tight security.
“We have a security desk for our preschoolers, where parents check them in and check them out, so we know that they’re going with the proper people each time they bring them.”
Blair’s arrest also shook up the complex where he’s accused of living.
“I’m glad to hear [he was arrested]," Ron Deatrick said. "And I’m not surprised, because we have a very good police department and sheriff’s department in this area.”
Maples says those departments are dedicated to protecting kids.
“This is why we take it so seriously," Maples said. "We receive a tip on a sex offender, and we’re going to act on it that day, that moment.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.