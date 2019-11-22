Congratulations, WAVE 3!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are very proud of the WAVE 3 team for taking home top honors at the Voice of Louisville Magazine’s first-ever Bestie Awards on Thursday night!
There were dozens of categories, including Best Restaurant, Best Parties and Best in Media.
WAVE 3 won in the category of Best TV Station.
Our very own Dawne Gee and John Boel won Best Female TV Anchor and Best Male TV Anchor, respectively.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned took home the honor of Best TV Weather Person.
All the winners will be featured in the December issue of Voice of Louisville Magazine.
