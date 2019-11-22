Convicted sex offender found living near school

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after investigators said he was covertly living within 1,000 feet of a school.
David Blair, 35, was living in the 200 block of Ettels Lane at the Garden Court Condominiums, which is located near Clarksville Middle and High School, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Blair was convicted of child molestation on Dec. 18, 2006 and is required by law to remain on the registry until July 27, 2022.
Blair was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
