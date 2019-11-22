Evans Leads #8 UofL to Fourth Straight Win

Overall, Louisville controlled the first half with their defense, limiting the Mocs to 6-of-27 shooting to take a 35-13 lead into the locker room. The Cardinals outscored Chattanooga 51-24 in the second half and rolled to an 86-37 win. Evans led the team in scoring with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while freshman Norika Konno recorded a new career-high with 11 points off the bench.