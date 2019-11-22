Evans Leads #8 UofL to Fourth Straight Win

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dana Evans scored 18 points and Kylee Shook recorded her third double-double in a row as Louisville women’s basketball defeated UT Chattanooga 86-37 on Thursday night inside the KFC Yum! Center. The eighth-ranked Cardinals improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Mocs drop to 1-5.
It nearly took Louisville four minutes to get on the scoreboard to open the game, but Evans ended the drought with a layup to even the score at 2-2.
The Cardinals then went on a 14-2 run to take a 14-4 lead on another Evans’ layup with 2:37 to go in the quarter.
Overall, Louisville controlled the first half with their defense, limiting the Mocs to 6-of-27 shooting to take a 35-13 lead into the locker room. The Cardinals outscored Chattanooga 51-24 in the second half and rolled to an 86-37 win. Evans led the team in scoring with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while freshman Norika Konno recorded a new career-high with 11 points off the bench.
Shook finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while adding two blocks. All 12 of her points came in the second half as she shot 5-of-12 from the floor.
The Cardinals had a balanced attack in the scoring column and on the glass. Elizabeth Balogun added nine points and 11 rebounds, Elizabeth Dixon had eight points and seven rebounds, Yacine Diop had eight points and five rebounds and Bionca Dunham had four points and nine boards. The Cards outrebounded Chattanooga 59-28 and outscored the Mocs 50-16 in the paint.
Led by Konno’s 11, the Cards’ bench outscored the Mocs’ bench 37-10. Defensively, UofL held Chattanooga to just 24.6 percent on 14-of-57 shooting from the field. Next up, the Cardinals host the Broncos of Boise State on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
