FORECAST: A cloudy, but dry afternoon and evening

- SATURDAY: Light snow possible in the evening; impacts minimal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We'll see a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. After a dry evening, another area of low pressure re-ups rain chances early Saturday morning.
A soggy Saturday morning is ahead, but some drying is expected in the evening hours. The weekend begins on a cool note with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
As colder air moves in a few snowflakes aren't out of the question Saturday evening with temperatures falling near freezing by early Sunday morning. Areas northeast of Louisville have the best chance to see snowflakes.
Sunday and Monday look dry with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Another front brings rain to the region marches through on Tuesday into early Wednesday.
