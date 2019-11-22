FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain heading into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SATURDAY: Wintry mix possible early and again in the evening; impacts minimal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain will slow down the morning commute for many. However, rainfall tapers off by mid to late morning with a drier Friday afternoon.
Temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s this morning and remain there through the afternoon.
After a drier afternoon and evening, another area of low pressure brings a renewed rain chance late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
A soggy Saturday morning is ahead, but some drying is expected in the afternoon/evening hours.
The weekend begins on a cool note with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As colder air moves in a few snowflakes aren’t out of the question Saturday evening with temperatures falling near freezing by early Sunday morning.
Sunday and Monday look dry with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Another front brings rain to the region marches through on Tuesday into early Wednesday.
FORECAST
Today: Rain Likely Early/ Rain Chance 80%/ High 50°
Tonight: Showers Late/ Rain Chance 30%/ Low 39°
Saturday: Lt Rain/Snow Mix/ Rain Chance 70%/ High 47°
