The Great Louisville Smokeout encourages people to put out cigarettes for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community-wide effort to get people who live in Louisville to stop smoking was initiated Thursday night.
The event was called The Great Louisville Smokeout, which was part of a nationwide effort to help people put their cigarettes out for good.
"It's really high in Kentucky as well, because we're known for the tobacco industry,” Dr. Christopher Sperry with Shawnee Christian Healthcare said. “So, one of the big things that we’ve got to do is work on quitting smoking. It's very hazardous to our health. It increases strokes and heart attacks, even lung cancer."
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes.
Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths in the U.S. every year.
