Howard’s 24 Paces Cats

Kentucky (5-0) used its pressure defense to affect Morehead State all night. The Cats forced 25 turnovers and turned those miscues into 35 points. Meanwhile, Kentucky committed just six turnovers in the game, leading to only nine MSU points. The Cats hit 29 of 73 (39.7 percent) from the floor, including 11 of 32 (34.4 percent) from behind the arc. MSU made 16 of 47 (34.0 percent) of its shots, but the Eagles hit just three of 14 (21.4 percent) from long-range.