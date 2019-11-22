Hundreds of bikes assembled for Bikes or Bust donation drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, 440 bikes showed as a donation for the Bikes or Bust program. The bikes came unassembled, which means somebody had to put them together. Luckily, one group of workers were there Friday to do it.
The warehouse behind UAW Local 862 is not Santa’s workshop. In fact, it sounded more like a NASCAR pit stop Friday, but all this group of workers was missing was pointy ears and tights. They were from the Assemblers.
"A lot of people don't realize it, but assemblers are everywhere," said Assemblers spokesperson Michelle Michaud. "We're behind the scenes. We're the elves that make it all happen."
The Assemblers aren't elves or superheroes, but they are donating this time to Bike or Bust to make sure this huge donation gets put together.
"I've always told my guys we're a family," said area manager Tom Blackerby.
The conditions may not exactly equate to the north pole, but Bike or Bust is all about spreading the Christmas cheer for all the kids receiving the bikes.
"We're standing in the cold, shivering, doing this kind of work in the dreary skies," Michaud said, "but it's so worth it to see this kids so happy at Christmas time."
Bikes or Bust is expecting thousands of donated bikes by the end of the donations drive. The donation location in Louisville is at UAW Local 862 on Fern Valley Road.
