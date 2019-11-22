Indiana DNR catches poachers, reminds hunters of rules as deer season opens

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Deer season in Indiana is now open for hunters with guns, but not everyone is playing by the rules. The Indiana DNR has highlighted criminal charges in the past week, before and after the season opened, citing a number of violations.
The issues come as more legal hunters head to the woods. Indiana deer season for hunters using guns kicked off the weekend of Nov. 16 and runs for 16 days.
Those at Gun World and Sporting Goods in Corydon have noticed more hunters coming through the door.
“People come in, and it’s almost like a holiday for people when deer season rolls around,” Allen Edwards, the owner of Gun World, said.
Edwards said he sells things to help hunters be successful in the woods, but also to keep them safe and in compliance with the law.
Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said there are some rules broken more commonly than others.
"They get buck fever," Schreck said. "Whether its peer pressure, they want to compete with their buddies or whatnot, but they want to get that big trophy rack. So, they're willing to go to great lengths to trespass."
Schreck said 99% of hunters do follow the law, but for those who don’t, there are penalties that could cost hunters money or land them in jail.
Recently, officers in Jennings County got complaints of spotlighting and night hunting. Those resulted in four people with four charges after officers saw them shoot from their truck and ditch a shotgun in a field after getting caught.
The agency’s Facebook page reveals another Indiana officer caught a hunter who killed two bucks after luring them with bait, which is illegal in Indiana.
“The general hunting public, they’re out here taking their time, saving their vacation up to do it right,” Schreck said. “It’s basically stealing from the law-abiding sportsmen to go out and poach one from the road or at night or over bait.”
Edwards, a proud sportsman, said he values being out in the woods.
“Just being out in God’s creation and enjoying as the morning woods wake up,” Edwards said.
That’s an experience he said many hunters hope to pass down to another generation.
Hunters can learn more about Indiana laws here.
Poachers can be turned in to law enforcement by calling 1-800-TIP-IDNR.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.