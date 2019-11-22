KSP: 3 workers hurt on Bluegrass Pkwy after driver swerved into construction site

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - New details have been released on three construction workers who were injured on the Bluegrass Parkway near the Anderson-Mercer County line on Tuesday.
According to a KSP spokesperson, the driver of an SUV could not stop in time when traffic began to slow down and drove into a construction zone to avoid a crash.
Two workers were rushed to the hospital after the incident in critical condition.
Another worker was treated and released.
It is unclear if the driver of the SUV will face charges.
