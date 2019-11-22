Metro council tees off on Mayor Fischer’s handling of golf contracts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council voted unanimously Thursday night to require Council oversight on future golf course contracts.
The vote blocks Mayor Greg Fisher from making any deals without council approval.
“If we award this to an out of state company we're laying people off, we're closing small businesses and it's just not what I think is good practice,” Councilwoman Cindi Fowler said. “We want a pro at the courses, we want things done the way they've been done over the last several years with the dedicated pros that have been here. And those that are up and coming.”
Mayor’s Fischer’s spokeswoman Jessica Wethington responded to the vote saying in a statement, “We share in the council’s concerns about the challenges facing our golf courses, due to both current industry trends and the increase in our state pension obligation without a new revenue source. We will continue discussions with council on how best to address these challenges.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.