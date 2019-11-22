More women identified as victims of tanning salon video voyeur

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven women have now identified themselves in nude or partially nude videos that Louisville Metro Police say were taken by a Shepherdsville man at a Louisville tanning salon.
“All the victims that we’ve talked about have felt violated; they were distraught and upset,” LMPD Det. Jonathan Williams said.
Some videos go back as far as 2016 and last anywhere from 30 seconds to four minutes.
The amount of victims continues to climb and investigators said they believe there could be more.
Phillip Gaynor, 33, has been charged with video voyeurism and is accused of secretly recording women at Sun Tan City, and possibly other tanning salons around Jefferson County. He’s now bonded out of jail, while investigators pour through images found on his electronic devices.
“Most of the women were in various stages of undress with most of them being naked,” said LMPD Det. Daniel Weedman, who is also working the case.
The seven women range in age between 24 and 59. All seven were customers at the Sun Tan City on Mud Lane. The first report took place Oct. 30.
“A female reported seeing a camera that was over the partition, where the wall didn’t come all the way up to the ceiling," Williams said. That victim described it on social media as disturbing and embarrassing. She said as she got out of the tanning bed and was getting dressed, she “looked up and I saw I was being filmed by someone in the next tanning room over, and the person quickly pulled the phone away as soon as I looked up.”
Weedman said what was most troubling: “The invasive nature of it, of people’s privacy.”
That woman immediately reported it to Sun Tan City and to police.
“There was a stool in the room," Williams said. “I got on the stool and stuck my phone up there and we saw that it was possible.”
Detectives then checked the logs to see who was in the room next door to the victim and said it was Gaynor.
”In these kind of cases, typically it’s not the suspect’s first time," Williams said.
Detectives got a search warrant for Gaynor’s car and home and cellphone, which had orange on the case, as the victim described having seen.
“We interviewed him, he denied everything originally and then we confronted him with the video that was on his phone and at that point he asked for an attorney and then we continued to find more and more victims,” Williams said.
Police said they also found videos and images of clothed women shopping at local stores, adding that Gaynor would zoom into body parts. Police said in some of those videos, Gaynor had his children with him.
Gaynor did not answer WAVE 3 News’ messages to get his side of the story. He’s charged with felony video voyeurism.
Anyone who believes they could be a victim or have information in the case is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
