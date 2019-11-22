Radio personalities living in scissor lifts for a good cause this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the holiday, a new bicycle is near the top of many children's Christmas lists.
Radio station Q103.1 FM is teaming up with local union partners and the United Way to get as many donated bicycles as they can, all for Toys for Tots.
The station’s morning radio show hosts Kristin and Magic Mike Benson will actually live in scissor lifts until Monday morning to make sure everyone knows how seriously they want to get those bikes donated for the Bikes or Bust effort.
“It’s not about us, it’s about giving back,” Metro United Way labor liaison Tim Sanders said. “So we want to do a shout out to everyone who is willing to come out and serve and volunteer and donate. Come out and join us. Take your family to Academy Sports on the Outer Loop, buy a bike, have some fun with us.”
If you buy a bike at Academy Sports, they will deliver it to the donation site.
Labor groups donated 400 bikes Thursday. Volunteers will assemble them Friday.
Kristin’s aerial location is at the UAW Hall on Fern Valley. Magic Mike is at Coyle Chevrolet in Clarksville.
