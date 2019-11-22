Savor at River House offers event space for the intimate or upbeat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Award-winning Chef John Varanese has opened the doors to his newest creation, Savor at River House in Louisville.
Plan your next event around the space that will allow you to take in the sights of the Ohio River, located on the second floor of the River House complex on River Road.
Savor at River House is 11,000 square feet and can fit a party of up to 300 people. The space is also available as four separate rooms for more intimate gatherings.
A wine cellar is available for guests to book wine tastings, and for more upbeat events, a custom dance floor is available at Savor at River House.
"We are all very excited to create a beautiful social gathering environment that, along with our exquisite cuisine, will be unlike any other in making memorable moments for our guests," Chef Varanese said.
Varanese has been honored by Best Chefs America and has won “Restaurateur of the Year” by the Kentucky Restaurant Association in the past.
