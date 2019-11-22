Southern Indiana man hopeful for kidney transplant after viral post

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A stranger’s social media post could help save the life of a Jeffersonville man in need of a kidney transplant.
Over the summer, Marcus Edwards started experiencing what he thought were flu-like symptoms while on a business trip in Florida.
“I could barely move without running out of breath,” Edwards recalled.
He made it back to Kentucky where he had his brother-in-law take him to the ER. It wasn’t long until doctors told him his kidneys were failing.
Now, he’s on dialysis five days a week for about three hours at a time.
“You hook up two lines in,” Edwards said. “One blood goes into the machine, cleans the blood, removes the fluid and one line puts it back in. It’s removing all the fluid from your tissue because your kidneys remove all toxins and fluid from your body through your urine. And if they’re not then they’re just building in. So, to get that clean and clean those toxins out, you have to have the machine.”
Edwards and his wife took a trip to Chicago last week to enjoy a Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field to see the team play the Detroit Lions. His wife had surprised him with the tickets.
“I’ve seen them play in other cities around the country but I’ve never seen them play at Soldier Field,” Edwards said. “Through all of this now I can say those tickets went from astronomical to absolutely priceless."
When they got there, Edwards decided to make a homemade sign to hold up.
“It never crossed my mind what to write,” Edwards said.
He wrote, “I need a Kidney” with his O-Positive blood type and his phone number on the sign. He said he used a green marker for the word “kidney” to represent the color for kidney awareness.
“I thought if I held this sign up and one person saw this sign and came across and was a match, that’s what I needed,” Edwards said.
A woman sitting next to them at the game, Jessica Jenkins, saw the sign and said she wanted to help.
“She said, ‘I want to take your picture, and I want to make this go viral... I want you to find a kidney. You’re going to find a kidney,’” Edwards recalled. “And she took that picture, and man, it started rolling, and it snowballed.”
Within hours, Edwards was getting phone calls from strangers. He said he’s getting multiple phone calls and texts a day from people around the world.
“Right here, these people are coming out and are actually giving what I’m going to call is the gift of life,” Edwards said. “Because without these kidneys or this machine, you know, then there is not life.”
There are currently 113,000 people nationwide waiting for a life-saving transplant like Edwards, and the number is still going up.
“From the data, it looks like every 10 minutes someone is added to the waiting list,” Crysta McGee, a community educator at the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, said.
Edwards is still waiting for a match. He said he's feeling hopeful he will find it and receive a new kidney, but he wants everyone to take a step back and give the gift of life if they can.
“Thank you guys for being willing to save my life, but if it’s not me you’re not helping, please help somebody else,” Edwards said.
If you would like to be considered as a donor, contact the UK Transplant Living Donor Program here.
