Two charged with murder of federal witness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville residents are charged with the murder of a federal witness, United States Attorney Russell Coleman has announced.
Bobby Lee Smith, 46, and Cynthia Allen, 31, were both charged in a three-count indictment by a federal Grand Jury on Wednesday.
According to the indictment, Smith and Allen aided and abetted each other, killing JCPS employee Angelina Pressley in front of her 8-year-old son on Mother’s Day, 2016.
The indictment says the murder was in retaliation to Pressley’s testimony given in October 2014, in the Western District of Kentucky.
Smith and Allen are also charged with tampering with a witness by killing, because the murder was in an attempt to prevent the attendance and testimony at a trial that was scheduled for Nov. 2016.
If convicted by a jury, Smith and Allen face no less than life imprisonment or the death penalty.
