Victims, lawmakers debate Kentucky Red Flag proposal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - State lawmakers began a discussion Friday about a proposed Kentucky Red Flag law. Supporters said it will save lives, but others fear it may violate constitutional rights.
Red Flag laws already exist in 17 states, including Indiana. Southern Indiana Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he believes it saves lives. He said he used it 12 times over the last year.
The bill is still being drafted, but the framework behind an early version was presented before the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary.
At its most basic level, proposed extreme risk protection orders would allow weapons to be temporarily taken from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
That process would be initiated if someone was in a mental health or life crisis, with sufficient evidence of danger and a court order.
After a set amount of time, the person whose weapon was taken could petition to get it returned.
“It’s a time out from people who could harm themselves or could harm others,” bill co-sponsor, Senator Morgan McGarvey, (D) Senate Minority Leader, said. “It’s a temporary timeout. It’s not taking anything away from someone.”
Advocates said the goal of the legislation is to prevent mass shootings, suicides, and domestic violence deaths.
"Instead of walking into the office to solve the latest problem with my product, I was forced to solve the most difficult problem that I have ever encountered, surviving a man with a gun that was determined to kill me," Fifth Third Bank shooting survivor Whitney Austin testified.
Austin, the founder of the Whitney/Strong Foundation, was among those fighting for ERPOs.
The father of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting also showed up to support those testifying.
Kirsten Russell, who is from Louisville, said her mother was killed by her own son. Russell said she believes her mother could still be alive if the process existed because the family noticed her brother losing a battle with mental illness.
“A moment in time which will replay in my mind forever,” Russell said. “A moment in which her second-born-child took a 45 mm gun and aimed it at her.”
Bill sponsors Senator McGarvey and Republican Senator Paul Hornback, (R) Shelbyville, fielded criticism from the NRA and a split Republican caucus, which controls both the House and the Senate.
Some stating the proposed bill could violate the second amendment and due process rights.
“A very serious threat to the foundation of a citizen’s rights within the judicial system are built upon, including but not limited to the right of due process, the presumption of innocence that distinguishes our form of government from other nations,” Representative Savannah Maddox, (R) Dry Ridge, said.
The two sponsors said the bill is still in the works, and they’re seeking input to draft a passable version.
The meeting ended with another show of bi-partisan support from a republican senator speaking out, referencing his work with the survivors of the Marshall County school shooting.
“Stop taking this ‘absolutely yes, absolutely no’ stances,” Senator Danny Carroll, (R) Paducah, said. “We’ve got to come to a common ground and we’ve got to make an effort. If we don’t do something, we’re all responsible if this continues.”
Lawmakers said they expect to get a bill drafted before the 2020 legislative session.
