Who are the artists behind WAVE 3 News’ new look?

When the LIM4 package was offered to us several years ago, we had a choice of five accent colors (red, yellow, purple, blue or orange). I wanted the orange for a variety of reasons, but mostly because orange stands out. It alerts us to whatever is at hand. So when it was decided to evolve the graphics package, the one thing I was insistent on was keeping the color orange in the new look. The biggest aspect of our old graphics package we changed was the charcoal backgrounds. We changed those to soft white. The soft whites combined with the boldness of the orange make our brand more authoritative in the marketplace.