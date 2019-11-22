30 years after opening, Jeffersonville’s Community Kitchen serves hundreds of meals daily

The Community Kitchen has served hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of hot meals to people in need. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 21, 2019 at 11:58 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 11:58 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville celebrated 30 years of service Thursday night.

The kitchen’s very first meal was served on January 4th, 1989. There were only three people there.

“We serve between 175 to 200 people a day,” Stan Moore, President of the Community Kitchen board, said, “and it’s really an opportunity to say thank you to the community and the people that have given to us over the years.”

Most of the monetary donations made to the Community Kitchen go towards food or renovations to help make the space more accessible to those in need.

