Active shooter in Jefferson County, Indiana now in custody, police report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an active shooter situation in Jefferson County, Indiana early Saturday morning has been cleared and the shooter is now in custody.
According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office has stated the suspect was in custody, and that East State Road 56 at mile marker 129 has been closed.
The post states that the road will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing. Indiana State Police will be releasing more information. This story will be updated once more details arrive.
