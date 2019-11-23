Death ruled as accident for man killed at pay lake in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has determined the death of a man hit and killed by a car at Harry’s Paylake back in October was accidental.
According to an update from Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, Dennis Jones, 47, died of blunt force injuries on October 6. The manner of death has now been updated as accidental.
Jones was on the property of Harry’s Paylake when he was involved with an altercation with another man. The incident led to Jones stabbing the other man. The father of the stabbing victim arrived at the fishing lake to help his son, where he hit and struck Jones, killing him.
No charges have been filed in this case.
