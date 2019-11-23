How you can avoid porch pirates this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries of packages will soon be scattered across the city, but will yours be on your porch when you get home?
It’s a year-round problem, but in the midst of the holiday shopping season, we see them more and more: porch pirates.
“WorldPort in Louisville will go before Christmas from two million packages a day to four million-plus," UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said. "So, our foot is to the floor this time of year.”
One in four Americans has had a package stolen from their porch, according to a Comcast survey.
Videos of porch pirates circulate on social media year-round.
Jim Mayer with UPS said if you’re worried, ship your packages somewhere other than your home.
“If you know that you’re not going to be home and you’re concerned about a particular package, there’s a way to have it delivered someplace else that’s a little bit more secure,” Mayer said.
UPS MyChoice is a free online service that gives you live updates on delivery and lets you re-direct your package to store locations and Access Point Lockers.
“Once you enter that tracking number, it will ask you to insert an ID, like a driver’s license, to determine you are who you say you are, and then at that point, the locker pops open. The package is inside,” Mayer said.
You can also use MyChoice to control when and how you get your package at home.
“You can put a note online to the driver that says ‘Put behind my house’ or ‘Deliver to a neighbor next door,’” Mayer said.
For more trusting homeowners, Amazon has come up with tech that allows drivers to enter your car, garage, and home under live video surveillance.
