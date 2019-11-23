ISP trooper saves woman from drowning in cold water

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a woman who would have drowned without his help.
ISP Trooper Sgt. Stephen Wheeles assisting with the reconstruction of another accident when he heard the call of an accident with possible injuries on SR 11, north of Seymour. Dispatch told Sgt. Wheeles that the vehicle was in water and a woman was trapped inside the vehicle.
When Sgt. Wheeles arrived at the accident, at SR 11 near County Road 800 East in Jackson County, he found a car partially submerged in water and sinking.
Sgt. Wheeles immediatly jumped into the water to rescue the driver, Megan Fleetwood, 23, of Jeffersonville. While in the water, St. Wheeles was given a hammer by another person at the scene. Sgt. Wheeles was able to break the back window and pull Fleetwood out of the car to safety.
St. Wheeles suffered minor injuries to his hand and arm during the rescue.
Both Stg. Wheeles and Fleetwood were taken to the Schneck Medical Center for treatment.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.