Kentucky, Indiana land low on smartest states list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 65% of people living in the U.S. think they have above-average intelligence, according to a study conducted last year.
But how many Americans are smarter than most? And where do they live?
Here’s a hint: it’s not Kentucky or Indiana.
A study by SafeHome.org reveals New Jersey, Utah and Massachusetts are home to most people with better-than-average IQs.
Kentucky lands in the bottom ten states whose population, on average, is not collectively intelligent. The state is No. 42 on the website’s ‘Smartest State Ranking’ list.
Indiana lands at No. 38.
Per the study, only 14% of people in Kentucky age 25 and up have bachelor’s degrees and the average SAT score is 1,232. The state does have a 90% high school graduation rate, though.
Only 17% of Indiana’s population age 25 and up have bachelor’s degrees, but the state falls behind Kentucky on the average SAT score at 1,080. Its high school graduation rate is 84%.
Don’t cry too hard for Kentuckiana, though. The country’s least intelligent state, apparently, is Idaho.
Georgia is listed as most average at No. 25.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.