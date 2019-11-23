Local children lead the way with feeding their community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What started with flyers around the neighborhood ended with thousands of pounds of food for people in need. On Saturday, two local churches came together for the Youth for Food Collection at Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church.
Shifting, sorting and collecting, that’s the usual pattern for giving back during the holiday season.
About 60 people switched up that pattern by putting children in charge of the heavy load.
Harry Sanders said there was no better option for him than post flyers, collect cans and sort through the options.
“How would you feel if you were starving and you knew that somebody had the chance to help you but they were inside watching TV having a blast?” asked 12-year-old Sanders.
Instead, Sanders is having a blast sorting through about 10,000 donated cans with other scouts and church members from Watkins United Methodist and Saint Bernadette Catholic Church.
Together, organizers said they covered major ground. Taking part were dozens of businesses, 50 neighborhoods and about 13,000 homes.
“It makes me feel happy!“ exclaimed five-year-old Owen Selvage. “I get to enjoy with my family and also I get to care for other people.”
The Youth for Food Collection started in 1995, before many of these young leaders were born. However, the children said they’ve got it in them to keep it going and help get food to their community.
If you missed Saturday’s food collection, you can drop of your canned goods in the collection boxes at your local YMCA. Organizers want to remind anyone not to donate expired goods.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.