Man in critical condition following shooting in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in downtown Louisville.
The report came in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday from the 100 block of West Jefferson Street, according to police. On scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
No suspects have been named, according to police. Anyone with further information can call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
