Miles for Merry Miracles color run to sponsor Angel Tree families

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - While the weather was gloomy, there were colors flying through the sky Saturday during the Miles for Merry Miracles annual 5K TropiCool Color Dash.
Runners and walkers gathered near the New Albany Amphitheater to kick off the first leg of the Miles for Merry Miracles Triple Crown of Service. Instead of signing up through a registration fee, runners signed up to commit to sponsor an Angel Tree Child through the M4MM program.
Prizes at the event were also given out for runners with the ugliest sweater, most holiday spirit, coolest runner among other categories.
This year, M4MM has sponsored with several organizations, including Disney’s Give a Day, Get a Day program which rewards family volunteers for their service.
Miles for Merry Miracles is a Southern Indiana community-based organization that partners with the Salvation Army and other youth serving organizations to provide hundreds of local children with clothes, shoes, food, and toys that they might not otherwise have during the holidays.
The next event on the Triple Crown of Service is the Angel Tree Shopping Spree at the Grant Line Road Wal-Mart in New Albany on December 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. That event is followed by the Merry Miracles Angel Tree Holiday Celebration on December 14th.
