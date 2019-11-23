Mount Vernon couple arrested for child neglect

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Mount Vernon couple on child neglect charges.
Police removed the children of John Crowe, 55, and Tammy Crowe, 53, from their home on Nov. 13 due to “dangerous and deplorable conditions” a press release said.
During the investigation, police found that the couple’s eight and nine-year-old sons were living in the upstairs portion of the residence and were often locked upstairs for long periods of time. There were several large holes in the walls and no electrical service to the light fixtures upstairs. There was one portable light set up and powered by an extension cord.
The children were also required to use a plastic jug when they had to use the restroom because there wasn’t a restroom upstairs. The glass in a bedroom window was missing, exposing the boys to the outside elements and cold temperatures. The upstairs bedroom was heated only by an electric fan mounted near the stairwell downstairs when the door was open and not locked.
The Crowes were arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.
