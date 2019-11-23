Over 350 turkeys donated for Southwest Louisville families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 350 turkeys were donated for South and Southwest families this Thanksgiving holiday.
“Once again, the community and local businesses have joined together to help us help those in need,” Councilman David Yates said. “I am proud of the generosity of our communities and the private sector. No one should go hungry during this Thanksgiving and holiday season.”
Now that the turkeys have been donated, it’s time to deliver them. LMPD will help deliver them to families who need them before Thanksgiving.
In addition to turkeys, several area businesses have given monetary donations, which also helped purchase turkeys.
